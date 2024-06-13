 Mumbai News: HC Grants Bail To Ex-NCP MLA Ramesh Kadam, 42 Others On Assault Case
Mumbai News: HC Grants Bail To Ex-NCP MLA Ramesh Kadam, 42 Others On Assault Case

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 01:13 AM IST
article-image
Former Maharashtra MLA Ramesh Kadam | PTI

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday suspended sentence and granted bail to former NCP MLA Ramesh Kadam and 42 others in a case related to assaulting officers of the Mohol police station in Solapur in July 2015. The police were allegedly after they refused permission to Kadam and his supporters to take out procession against a criminal case registered against him.

On May 27, the district and sessions court at Kolhapur convicted Kadam and others in the case and were sentenced to one month in prison.They were convicted for voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant while they are performing their duty and assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his or her duty. 

They have challenged the conviction before the HC.

article-image

Justice Sarang Kotwal admitted their appeal noting that the evidence will have to be tested in the appeal at the stage of final hearing. Considering that the sentence imposed is one month, and that the appeal is not likely to be heard within that period, the HC granted him bail. They have been directed to be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs25,000 each.

The police claimed that permission was denied to then MLA Kadam and his supporters to carry out a procession to raise protest against a case registered against him and had asked him to surrender alone as punishment provided in another crime related to alleged misappropriation of funds.

Despite the restriction, on July 4, 2015, Kadam and his supporters proceeded towards the police station and an aggressive mob pelted stones causing injuries to some police officers and damaged police vehicles.

The sessions court noted that Kadam, an MLA, was aware of legal provisions and in this situation, it was his duty to follow rules and regulations. The court granted them bail to approach the HC. 

