 Mumbai News: HC Extends Relief To NCP Minister Hasan Mushrif
The High Court of Bombay has extended the interim relief to Hasan Mushrif who has a case of money laundering registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 07:34 PM IST
article-image
NCP leader Hasan Mushrif | File Photo

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday extended till July 25 the interim protection from arrest granted to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA and minister Hasan Mushrif in an alleged money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Justice Anuja Prabhudessai kept Mushrif’s pre-arrest bail plea for hearing on July 25. Mushrif, a member of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, was sworn in as cabinet minister on July 2.

Hasan Mushrif sought quashing of FIR

He has sought quashing of an FIR registered against him in Kolhapur on charges of cheating, stating that there was a “deliberate attempt” to take action against him in Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases.

On February 23, an FIR was registered in Kolhapur’s Murgud police station against Mushrif on a complaint filed by one Vivek Kulkarni.

Seeking quashing of the FIR, the plea states that it was nothing but a “motivated conspiracy".

