Mumbai News: Haemophilia Treatment Centres To Be Set Up In Every District, Says Tanaji Sawant

Tanaji Sawant, Maharashtra's health minister | File Photo

Mumbai: Considering the prevalence of life-threatening haemophilia disorder, a centre for its treatment will be started soon in every district, said public health minister Tanaji Sawant while speaking in the legislative council on Wednesday. Currently, the state has nine centres which are offering free of cost treatment to 5,962 patients, the minister added.

After MLC Uma Khapre raised the issue of inadequate medical facilities for the disorder, Sawant explained the various types of prevalent haemophilia while underlining the differences in their treatment. For providing medicines to such patients, the state earmarked Rs27 crore funds in the last fiscal and a whopping corpus of Rs55 crore has been sanctioned for the financial year 2023-24.

Haemophilia is an inherited disorder in which the blood does not clot properly.

Read Also Mumbai: BMC Plans To Fund Treatment Of Patients With Rare Disease

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)