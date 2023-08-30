Mumbai News: Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Writes To BMC Chief To Initiate City Cleanliness Campaign

Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha | File pic

Mumbai: Guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has written a letter to BMC commissioner Dr. Iqbal Singh Chahal to initiate "Swachh Mumbai Nirogi Mumbai" (Clean Mumbai healthy Mumbai) campaign and keep city clean. He also mentioned that before the Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, BMC should initiate the campaign on a war footing level.

In his letter dated August 29, Lodha stated "It is important to keep India clean while keeping the city clean. To guide us in this direction Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the ambitious scheme 'Swachh Bharat' on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. From railway stations to roads, from toilets to hospitals, the work of changing the face was done all over India through this campaign."

"This campaign is taking the form of a revolution through public participation. In order to widen the scope of this further, we should implement the initiative 'Swachh Mumbai, Healthy Mumbai' for the Mumbai municipal area under Swachhta Bharat Abhiyan, because it is necessary to convince the public that epidemic diseases are spread due to uncleanliness, so that Hon. The importance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swachh Bharat' campaign will be further highlighted," said Lodha in his letter.

Read the letter here:

Lodha Stresses On Dry & Wet Waste Segregation

Lodha then wrote that, "Under the initiative 'Swachh Mumbai, Nirogi Mumbai', we are cleaning public toilets, public bus stands, grounds, parks, market premises and also sorting wet and dry waste. In line with this, in the Guardian Minister's Help Desk, I have been receiving repeated requests for waste boxes for sorting wet and dry waste from time to time by small local residents' societies. So we should distribute waste bins to the housing societies as per the demand in a centralized manner at our level and you will get all the necessary support for that from us."

"2nd October 2023 is the birth anniversary of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, before that our initiative 'Swachh Mumbai, Nirogi Mumbai' should be implemented on a war footing and we should fulfill the various things required for this," he concluded.

