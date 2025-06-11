Mumbai News: Govandi Housing Society Moves SHRC Against BMC Over Illegal Structural Modifications | File Photo

A housing society in Govandi, established in 1997, has approached the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) seeking its intervention in a matter that the society claims has been repeatedly raised with the BMC on ten different occasions. In its complaint, the society alleged that one of its ground floor occupants has unlawfully modified the old structure of the building, posing a serious threat to its structural integrity.

The chairman of Indira Apartment Govandi Co-operative Housing Society, in the complaint, stated that there has been dereliction of duty and passive support from officials of the BMC (M Ward) as well as the Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies, Konkan Bhavan, Navi Mumbai, regarding the complaints filed by the society.

A copy of the complaint submitted by the society alleged: “In 2019, unauthorized extensions built by Mr. X were demolished. However, a massive illegal hoarding (10 feet high) on the society’s boundary wall has been ignored by BMC officials for six years, despite being located over 100 feet away from his unit. … BMC’s legal wing continues to mishandle the case, incurring public expense. The BMC’s Assessment, Building Proposal, and B&F Departments have collectively failed to address his multiple construction violations, even though similar actions were taken against other members.”

The SHRC, in its order, has granted time to the BMC to submit its reply in the matter.