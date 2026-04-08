Mumbai News: Goregaon–Mulund Link Road Work Under Fire As Corporator Priti Satam Flags Safety Lapses, Calls Site 'Hazard Zone'

GMLR construction site in Goregaon faces criticism over safety lapses and hazardous conditions | File Photo

Mumbai, April 8: The much-touted Goregaon–Mulund Link Road (GMLR), meant to transform Mumbai’s east–west connectivity, has instead become a hazard zone in Goregaon, with glaring safety lapses putting lives at risk.

Local corporator Priti Satam slammed the authorities in the BMC Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday, alleging that the absence of proper barricading and blatant negligence in safety measures have turned the construction site into a daily danger for residents and commuters.

Safety concerns raised in committee

Satam raised a point of order in the Standing Committee to draw the BMC administration’s attention to serious safety lapses. On February 14, an incident in Mulund West saw a concrete slab from an under-construction Mumbai Metro Line 4 pier collapse, killing one person and injuring three others.

Highlighting similar risks at the Goregaon site of the GMLR, she pointed out that large girder installation work is currently underway without adequate safety arrangements for traffic moving below. Satam questioned why, despite regular inspections by officials, such dangerous lapses continue to go unnoticed.

Issues with road conditions and sanitation

She pointed out that accidents are occurring on the service road running alongside the project because of its uneven conditions, and alleged that officials have been largely ignoring the issue.

Satam further raised questions about the large water puddles accumulating at the site, asking why officials are not inspecting for mosquito control and why contractors are not being penalised for these lapses. She warned that such unsanitary conditions are affecting the health of local residents.

Demand for accountability

Satam demanded action from the administration, questioning whether officials who ignore such irregularities will be held accountable or continue to act at the contractor’s discretion.

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Project details and significance

The 12.2-km GMLR will connect the Western Express Highway at Goregaon with the Eastern Express Highway at Mulund, cutting travel time from 75 to 25 minutes. The project, being executed in four phases, has a total cost of Rs 16,000 crore. Once complete, it will provide seamless east–west connectivity across Mumbai.

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