Mumbai Infra News: GMLR Twin-Tunnel Work Gains Pace As Tunnel Boring Machine Assembly Begins

TBM assembly progresses at GMLR site as Mumbai pushes ahead with major twin-tunnel infrastructure project | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, March 19: The twin-tunnel work of the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road (GMLR) has picked up pace, with Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) assembly underway at the launching shaft as dismantled components are being lowered on site.

However, given the high technical complexity of the operation, civic authorities have directed officials to undertake contingency planning with backup systems and adequate manpower to prevent delays during the critical phase.

🌉Under Phase 3-B of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project, the process of lowering the spare parts of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) into the ‘shaft’ has begun for the construction of the twin tunnels being built in the Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari area. Additional… pic.twitter.com/GBPLqArvWH — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 18, 2026

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar, along with officials from the Bridge Department, inspected the site on Wednesday evening and issued directions to engineers during the ongoing operations. The launch shaft measures approximately 200 metres in length, 50 metres in width, and 30 metres in depth.

All excavation required to lower the Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) into the shaft has now been completed. In addition, a robust curved concrete cradle measuring 20 m × 20 m × 2.5 m has been constructed at the base.

According to a Bridge Department official, this cradle is critical for securely stabilising the TBM and ensuring precise alignment during the initial launch phase of tunnelling operations.

Key features of the GMLR project

The 12.20-km GMLR road project is set to significantly improve connectivity between Mumbai’s western and eastern suburbs. As part of the plan, twin underground tunnels will be built from Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Goregaon to Khindipada in Mulund.

Each tunnel will be 4.70 km long, with a diameter of 14.20 metres that narrows to 13 metres beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, passing entirely underground beneath its hilly terrain. Each tunnel will carry three lanes and will be equipped with modern ventilation systems, advanced fire safety features, stormwater drainage, and utility ducts.

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Excavation will be carried out using two 14.49-metre-diameter Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs)—the largest ever deployed in Mumbai—manufactured by Terratec, each weighing approximately 2,175 metric tons.

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