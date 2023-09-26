 Mumbai News: Goods Train Engine Failure Disrupts Rail Services On UP Kasara-CSMT Line
Mumbai News: Goods Train Engine Failure Disrupts Rail Services On UP Kasara-CSMT Line

Several trains have been detained behind the affected section, causing delays for passengers. UP Kasara-CSMT Local held up in the section. Commuters on the UP Kasara-CSMT Local train are facing delays due to this technical failure.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 01:53 PM IST
Mumbai: An engine failure incident of a goods train has brought train services to a standstill on the UP line towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) between Ombermalli and Khardi stations. The incident which occurred at 11:20 am, has led to the blockage of the UP Ombermalli-Khardi section.

Several trains have been detained behind the affected section, causing delays for passengers. UP Kasara-CSMT Local held up in the section. Commuters on the UP Kasara-CSMT Local train are facing delays due to this technical failure. Apart from that train number 12880 Bhuvaneshwar-LTT Express is among the trains halted by the incident. In addition to that train number 01066 Dhule-Dadar Express also stop in the section due to this failure

Authorities are swiftly responding to the situation, with plans in place to deploy an assisting engine to resolve the issue. According to CR officials, train operations on the DN (Down) line remain unaffected and continue to run smoothly.

Mumbai News: Engine Failure Disrupts Central Railway Commutes Between Ambernath-Karjat
