Mumbai News: Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital To Introduce Robotic Surgeries, Expand OPDs And Paediatric Services

Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital |

In a significant step towards strengthening public healthcare in the city, Mumbai’s Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) Medical College and Hospital is gearing up to introduce robotic surgeries. The hospital administration has submitted a proposal to the state’s Medical Education Department for the purchase of a surgical robot. Once approved, the facility will enable doctors to perform advanced orthopaedic and general surgeries with the help of cutting-edge robotic technology.

Official Confirmation

“We have sent the proposal for robotic surgery to the government. Alongside, several new OPDs are being launched in phases,” said Dr. Jitendra Sankpal, Dean of GT Hospital. However, officials noted that the process of securing approvals and setting up robotic surgery infrastructure may take some time.

JJ Hospital Leads the Way

The move comes after state-run J.J. Hospital in Byculla became the first government facility in Mumbai to start robotic surgeries in April this year. So far, more than 100 procedures have already been successfully performed at J.J. Hospital. As part of a supplier-supported initiative, the first 500 patients are being offered robotic surgeries free of cost. A multidisciplinary team of surgeons and anesthetists is spearheading the programme, with plans to expand into gastroenterology and urology in the coming months.

Affordable Advanced Care for Patients

Robotic surgery, which typically costs several lakhs of rupees in private hospitals, is now being made accessible to economically weaker patients at subsidised rates in state-run hospitals. Medical experts believe this initiative could prove to be a game changer, helping more patients avail of high-quality surgical care without financial burden.

Expansion of OPDs and Paediatric Services

Alongside robotics, GT Hospital is also expanding other healthcare services. Dr. Sankpal informed that the children’s OPD, which had remained closed since the Covid-19 pandemic, will reopen this Friday following the appointment of a paediatric specialist. Plans are also underway to launch a dedicated paediatric ward. Dr. Sankpal credited Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, Department Secretary Dheeraj Kumar, and Commissioner Anil Bhandari for their efforts in enabling these new facilities for patients.

Positioning as a Modern Healthcare Hub

With robotics, specialised OPDs, and new wards on the horizon, GT Hospital is positioning itself as a modern public healthcare hub for Mumbai’s citizens.