Mumbai News: Gift Deed For SRA Units Can Now Be Done For ₹200

Mumbai: Owners of tenements under the Slum Rehabilitation Scheme can now transfer the units to their family member on payment of only ₹200 as stamp duty for the gift deed.

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra government’s Housing Department issued a circular in this regard stating that it is mandatory for the residents, industrial and commercial structures to register the property documents by paying an amount in the range of ₹1 to ₹3 lakh.

Who can the gift deed be awarded to

Once the registration is done, the owner of the tenements will now be allowed to transfer the property on to the family member on payment of only ₹200. The gift deed can be awarded to husband, wife, son, daughter, grandson, granddaughter and widow.

However, this transfer can happen after the lock-in or specified period of resettlement house registered under the Slum Rehabilitation Scheme.

Lock-in period was 10 years until now

Last week, the state government had reduced the lock-in period for SRA tenements from 10 to 7 years. This amendment was done to The Maharashtra Slum Areas (Improvement, Clearance and Redevelopment) Act, 1971 to decrease the transfer period of redeveloped slum tenements to 7 years. Until this decision, the lock-in period for SRA tenements was 10 years.

In other words, the beneficiaries who have got rehabilitated from a shanty to a redeveloped building on the same plot of land, were unable to sell or transfer the property from the date of possession for a decade. Now, the same can be done on completion of 7 years.

