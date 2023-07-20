Mumbai: HC Says SRA Should Ensure Slum Dwellers' Transit Rents Are Duly Paid

The implications of non-payment of transit rent are serious for the slum dwellers and the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) should take proactive steps to ensure such transit rents are paid, observed the Bombay High Court.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Arif Doctor also observed, on Wednesday: “If each slum-dweller starts resorting to the court process for non-payment of dues, it will give rise to substantial litigation which, in fact, is taking place.”

PIL highlights non-payment

The HC was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Virendra Rai highlighting that the developers have failed to pay substantial dues in terms of transit rent to the eligible slum dwellers. Eligible slum-dwellers who vacate their premises for redevelopment or rehabilitation purposes are paid transit rent till they get permanent, alternative accommodation.

The SRA is a statutory authority entrusted with ensuring that slum redevelopment is undertaken in an orderly manner and that transit rent is duly paid to the eligible people by developers.

The bench has asked the SRA to appoint a nodal officer and call for representations or complaints from the cooperative societies of the slum-dwellers if they have a grievance of non-payment of transit rent. It has also directed the slum authority to give wide publicity to the initiative through newspapers and social media by providing a designated telephone number and email address for the nodal officer.

The judges noted that the SRA can indicate the action taken as against such representations or complaints on its portal. “This is in addition to the individual communications to the cooperative societies of slum dwellers which are already made,” it added.

Slum-dwellers approaching the court of law

The advocate for the SRA said that whenever there is a grievance, the societies of slum-dwellers approach the courts of law and, therefore, asking for information from them is not necessary.

To this, the judges remarked that this was not a solution. “This is obviously not a solution and efforts should be made by the statutory authorities that the slum-dwellers do not need to approach the courts of law with a grievance of non-payment of transit rent and this is why the SRA should take proactive measures as above.”

The high court has asked the slum authority to file an affidavit providing the details of the steps taken by it to resolve the grievances. The HC has kept the matter for hearing on August 9.

