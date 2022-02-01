Stay alert slum dwellers! No developer or organisation except SRA carries out survey of hutments

Slum Dwellers be cautions as no developer or organisation is allowed to do any kind of survey of hutments where housing redevelopment project schemes have been approved. The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) is only assigned for this task in a bid to check the eligibility of slum dwellers. Accordingly their names are put in annexure one and two list of beneficiary.

Satish Lokhande Chief Executive Officer (CEO) confirmed about it and said," The SRA as a competent authority will carry out the survey and related works in municipal area while the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) will be the planning authority." Actual survey work such as GIS mapping and biometric surveys have been fully started recently Lokhande asserted.

As per the standard operating procedure, the SRA being competent authority will conduct drone survey (GIS survey) of slums in the area assigned to them. Wherein a Public notice is issued at least seven days in advance for conducting biometric Survey (MIS Survey). Following which the team conducting this biometric survey is mentioned in the public notice. Furthermore, on the day survey is done, authorities will go to the slums and do drone survey (GIS survey) and biometric survey (MIS survey).

At the time of biometric survey, all the slum dwellers decided on dated May 16, 2015 and ncessary documents mentioned in May 16, 2018 should be self-attested and the necessary information should be provided and the survey team should be assisted. Free hut owners before Jan 1, 2000 and after Jan 1, 2011 will be eligible to get paid houses.

A program to conduct biometric survey of slum dwellers in all slums located in BMC area has been undertaken by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority since January 2016. A survey of slum dwellers is conducted by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority of the Government of Maharashtra to assert their rights. For this, in the area of ​​Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation, through the Slum Rehabilitation Authority, 10 Deputy Collectors have been appointed.

Officers have been appointed as "competent authorities."

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 08:57 PM IST