Mumbai News: 'Gastro Case Expected To Surge By 30% To 40% In Summer', Reveals Health Officials

Representational Image

There has been a 35% to 40% rise in the number of people seeking treatment for gastroenteritis in outpatient departments (OPDs) over the past two weeks, according to health officials.There has also been a spurt in urinary tract infections (UTIs), especially in children, they said.

The main reasons for the rise in gastroenteritis and UTI cases are contaminated water and excessive loss of water, respectively, the officials said.

Gastroenteritis is a form of stomach flu that typically spreads from coming in contact with an infected person or through contaminated food or water. It leads to diarrhoea, cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever.

“The sudden rise in temperature over the past two weeks has coincided with a notable increase in reported cases in OPDs. This uptick has resulted in more than 15 to 20 cases being reported daily compared to the previous average of five to six cases,” a doctor from a civic-run hospital said.

Risk Factors And Common Pathogens In Food-Borne Illnesses

Dr Madhukar Gaikwad, physician at JJ Hospital, said young people patronising roadside food stalls are especially vulnerable to infections.

Pathogens such as salmonella, staphylococcus aureus and E. coli are among the most common causes of food poisoning. Water and food contamination in hot weather is one of the leading causes of gastroenteritis case.

“Contamination can happen any time while preparing food, storing or even while eating if the hands are not clean and can cause food-borne illnesses. Dehydration in such cases can make the situation worse,” Dr Gaikwad said.

Effects Of Temperature Fluctuations On Infection Rates

Senior paediatrician said that the fluctuations in temperature can create favourable conditions for the growth and proliferation of bacteria and other pathogens, particularly in water and food sources. During such transitions, the increased microbial activity can contribute to a rise in infection rates, as observed with the surge in gastro cases.

“The infections are affecting both the gut and respiratory system, especially in children below five years old who are particularly vulnerable. We do get more cases during summers but it is not necessary as it is not the only reason. In general working, women drink very less water as they don't want to go to the loo. Drinking less water and going to the washroom less frequently are the two major reasons,” a senior gynaecologist said.