 Mumbai News: Former NCP MLA Ashok Tekawade to join BJP
Tekawade is likely to join the BJP at a function at the party headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 09:41 AM IST
In what is considered to be a big kill for the BJP, former NCP MLA from Purandar, under Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, Ashok Tekawade is all set to join the saffron party.

Tekawade is likely to join the BJP at a function at the party headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday. The state BJP chief Bawankule had earlier said that every Tuesday a significant political worker from the opposition camp will be inducted in the party. Bawankule had also said that the party has plans to induct around 25 lakh grassroot workers from other parties over next year across 97,000 polling booths in the state.

The state BJP is learnt to have been implementing ‘Mission Baramati’ aimed at the Lok Sabha elections for the past some time. Tekawade is considered to be a close confidant of the sitting NCP MP from the constituency. However, he was unhappy for some time and was expected to leave the NCP, local political activists have said.

Tekawade, while replying to queries in this regard, said that he had some specific queries and he was happy after his meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in this regard.

