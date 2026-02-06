Mumbai News: Forest Department, Police Rescue Crocodile & Turtle Kept Illegally At Juhu Home; One Booked Under Wildlife Protection Act |

Mumbai: A joint team of the Forest Department, Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 9, and an NGO rescued a live crocodile and an Indian spotted turtle that were allegedly being kept illegally inside a residential house in Juhu. A 29-year-old man has been booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The accused identified as Imran Shaikh.

Tip-Off Sparks Investigation

According to Forest Guard Roshan Sudhakar Binde (49), attached to the Andheri Range Office in Thane, the action was initiated after senior forest officer Santosh Dagale (Range Forest Officer, Mumbai) directed him to assist the police following a tip-off that a crocodile was being kept unlawfully in a house in the Juhu area.

Joint Team Reaches Scene

Binde contacted Crime Branch Unit 9, Bandra, and, along with three members of wildlife rescue NGO ‘Sarp India’, reached J.R. Mhatre Marg, Juhu, on February 3, 2026, around 4:50 pm. Police officers, including Sub-Inspector Utkarsh Vaze, briefed the team and informed them that credible intelligence indicated that a crocodile was confined inside House No. 118, Juhu Ruia Park, Moragaon Shankar Chawl.

Rescue Team Composition

Two independent panch witnesses were present during the operation. The rescue team included Santosh Krishna Binde (President, Sarp India), Asif Ayyub Patrawala, and Sandeep Tanaji Desai, all equipped with wildlife rescue gear.

Entry into House

When the team reached the house, a woman and a man opened the door. After police identified themselves and explained the purpose of the visit, they were allowed entry. The occupants were identified as Shahida Ismail Sheikh (homemaker) and Imran Ismail Sheikh (29), who runs a Chinese food stall.

Crocodile and Turtle Found

Inside a 13 ft by 7 ft room, the team found a glass enclosure measuring approximately 5 ft by 2 ft. A live Indian crocodile and an Indian spotted turtle were seen inside the tank.

Protected Species Confirmed

Officials confirmed that both species are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which prohibits private possession, captivity, or removal of such wildlife from their natural habitat.

Safe Rescue Conducted

Under Binde’s supervision, the animals were carefully rescued by the Sarp India team using protective equipment and placed in secure cages. The entire process was documented through the police’s official digital recording system.

Owner Questioned

During questioning, Shahida Shaikh told officers that her brother Imran had brought the animals home. Imran allegedly gave evasive answers about their source. Based on the findings, police registered an offence against Imran Ismail Sheikh for allegedly illegally capturing and keeping protected wildlife species.

FIR Registered, Investigation Ongoing

An FIR has been filed at Juhu Police Station against Imran Shaikh under relevant sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, including Sections 9, 39, 48, and 51. Further investigation is underway, and the rescued animals will be handed over to the Forest Department for rehabilitation.

