Mumbai News: Five booked for beating man for ‘social media comment’

Mumbai: The Chembur police have registered a case against five people for beating a man who had allegedly posted an objectionable remark on a social media site against Prakash Ambedkar, the President of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. The victim Umesh Mulani, 24, was beaten near his shop Mobi Hub on May 19, at 10pm in Chembur.

According to the police report, one of the acquaintances Vikrant Davane along with Swapnil Waghmare, Asif Manyar, Ravindra Shivsharan, Avinash and others called Mulani outside his shop and allegedly started beating and abusing Mulani. The victim told police that the accused while thrashing, asked why did he comment on Ambedkar. However, Mulani has denied being involved in any such thing.

The case was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

