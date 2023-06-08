Mumbai News: Fishermen Stand Firm On Protest After Inconclusive Talks | representative pic

Mumbai: As the meeting between the Maharashtra Fishermen Action Committee (MFAC) and the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) ended on an inconclusive note, the committee has decided to remain firm on its June 12 protest decision. It has also appealed to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to intervene in the issue.

The MFAC has alleged that the institute gives feasibility reports favouring the upcoming government projects, however, it discounts the potential impacts on the fishing community. In this regard, a discussion was held between the MFAC and the NIO on Tuesday, but there was no outcome. During the meeting, issues of the Wadhwan port at the JNPT and 'Shivaji Smarak' in Arabian sea were discussed. MFAC Chairman Devdendra Tandel claimed that the fishing community has pointed out the “shortcomings” in the NIO reports regarding these two projects.

Fish production zones have been destroyed

According to the committee, the renowned institute is “doing injustice” to the fishing community by “submitting wrong and false reports” to the government. Following the NIO's surveys, the government is implementing various projects in the ocean. Due to the works, the environment has been damaged and the fish production zones have been destroyed, underscored the MFAC, pledging to protest in front of the NIO Office in Versova.

The protest decision will be withdrawn if the government assures to review the NIO reports and strengthen laws related to the issue.