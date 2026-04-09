Goregaon High-Rise Fire: 26 Rescued Including 3 Children And A Dog; Fire Confined To 8th Floor, No Injuries Reported

Fire Erupts On 9th And 10th Floors Of 25-Storey Goregaon East High-Rise On Aarey Road; No Injuries Reported Yet | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Five residents were rescued by fire officials via the staircase, while 21 others—including three children and a dog—were safely sheltered on the 15th-floor refugee area after a fire broke out Wednesday night in a 20-storey high-rise building on Aarey Road in Goregaon East. The fire was successfully extinguished at 9:47 pm, and fortunately, no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

According to the BMC Disaster Management Cell, the fire originated on the 8th floor of Emerald No. 1, Royal Palms Estate, Aarey Road, Unit No. 30, Goregaon East. The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared it a Level-I (minor) fire at approximately 8:09 pm. Firefighting teams were immediately dispatched to the site, supported by police personnel, officials from the electricity distribution company, and 108 ambulance services.

As per the fire officials, "The fire was confined to electric wiring, electrical installations, wooden furniture, stock of scrapped materials, steel rods, pipes, insulating materials, and office records and files in Flat No. 803, as well as wooden doors, wooden frames, and stored scrap in Flat No. 804 on the 8th floor of the building. Fire officials rescued five people safely via the building staircase, while 10 men, 8 women, 3 children, and a dog—were moved to the 15th-floor refuge area for safety. No injuries were reported in the incident confirmed the fire official.

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