'Maharashtra Waives Excavation Royalty For Construction Sector, Digitises NA Permission Process Within 10 Days,' Says Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | IANS

Mumbai: In a major relief to the construction sector, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has announced key reforms including waiver of excavation royalty and digitisation of the non-agricultural (NA) permission process. The decisions were taken during a meeting with representatives of CREDAI at Mantralaya.

No Royalty If Minor Minerals Excavated Are Reused at Same Project Site

As per the new policy, no royalty will be charged if minor minerals excavated during construction are reused at the same project site. This move is expected to significantly reduce project costs and ease financial burden on developers. Additionally, the royalty payment system will be simplified and made applicable for a six-month period.

In another major step, the state government has directed that the entire NA permission process will be made fully online within the next 10 days. This will eliminate the need for developers to approach district collectors and reduce delays caused by lengthy administrative procedures.

Entire NA Permission Process to Be Fully Online Within 10 Days

The meeting also discussed adopting the ‘Pune Pattern’ of digital tracking system across the state, which has proven effective in ensuring transparency. The demand for immediate updating of property cards following registration of documents was also accepted in principle by the minister.

To ensure smooth implementation, separate meetings will be held with Ashwini Bhide and Ravindra Binwade to resolve technical issues. CREDAI expressed confidence that these reforms will provide a major boost to the real estate sector in Maharashtra.

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