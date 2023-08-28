Mumbai News: Fire Brigade To Enhance Fleet With Five Mini-Fire Tenders For Improved Emergency Response

Representational image | Photo Credit: PTI

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) is set to bolster its capabilities with the addition of five mini-fire tenders expected to be operational by December 2023. These compact fire engines are specifically designed to navigate through narrow lanes, a common challenge that often obstructs the timely arrival of conventional fire engines, as explained by a fire department official.

Presently, the MFB maintains a fleet comprising over 270 vehicles, including fire engines, jumbo water tankers, and ladder vans. However, the maintenance costs of the 11 fire engines acquired during 2002-2003 have become prohibitive due to their age and frequent repairs. To address this issue, the MFB has phased out six of these older fire engines, replacing them with an 18-meter water tower vehicle. The remaining five vehicles will be substituted with the procurement of five mini-fire tenders. These smaller vehicles are adept at maneuvering through urban roads, effectively reducing response times during emergencies.

Several mini-fire tenders are strategically stationed at mini-fire stations to ensure rapid responses, especially in congested areas or slums. These vehicles currently boast a 2,000-liter water tank, a cobra gun capable of breaching walls, a 30-meter hose reel, and breathing apparatus sets. The upcoming mini-fire tenders will also incorporate a 1,000-liter foam tank and equipment for bird rescue. However, they will lack the cobra gun feature. The estimated collective cost for acquiring these five vehicles is approximately Rs. 7.52 crore.

The proposal to introduce mini-fire tenders was originally put forth by the MFB in 2014. This concept gained traction as one of the recommendations following a committee's assessment of the fire department's capabilities after the Kalbadevi fire tragedy, which claimed the lives of four senior fire officials. Currently, the MFB oversees 35 fire stations and 19 mini-fire stations across six fire command centers. While mini-tenders provide an interim solution, the city ideally requires 26 additional fire stations, a prospect hindered by limited available space.

Read Also Pune: Fire Brigade Rescues Trapped Puppies From Tar Drum In Kondhwa

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)