Pune: Fire Brigade Rescues Trapped Puppies From Tar Drum In Kondhwa

Two puppies who were found trapped inside a tar drum behind DSK Society in Kondhwa were rescued by the Fire Brigade. The incident was brought to the attention of the Fire Brigade's control room in the morning of Saturday.

Upon arriving at the scene, the firefighters from Kondhwa Khurd fire station noticed the puppies stuck amidst a large amount of tar inside the drum. The drum had been brought down from the hill area on a tractor by the locals. Anand Adsul of the Wild Animals and Snakes Protection Society was contacted and he sent two members to the site to assist with the rescue.

Using a circular saw, a firefighting device, the firefighters carefully cut the drum into two parts. With the help of various small rescue equipment from the fire engine and utilizing oil, both dogs were safely rescued within an hour.

The rescue operation saw the participation of Tandel Nilesh Lonkar, driver Deepak Kachre, Ravi Bartakke, Sagar Ingle, Aniket Gogawle, Manoj Gaikwad, and Santosh Mane from the fire brigade, along with members of the Wild Animals and Snakes Protection Society, Laxman Waghmare, and Sandesh Rasal.

The prompt action taken by the local resident Pratibha Pawar, who informed the fire brigade on time, and the combined efforts of the fire brigade and the animal society resulted in the successful rescue of the dogs.

