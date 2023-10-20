 Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Govt Law College In Churchgate; No Casualties Or Injuries Reported
The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), Police, BEST and the ward staff swung into action as soon as news about the fire spread.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 03:19 PM IST
Government Law College (GLC) in Mumbai's Churchgate area | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: A fire broke out in Government Law College (GLC) in Mumbai's Churchgate area at around 1.30 pm on Friday (October 20). The fire at the GLC is a matter of concern as it is located just outside the Churchgate railway station.

Fire in the meter cabin caused the incident, according to the initial information. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), Police, BEST and the ward staff swung into action as soon as news about the fire spread.

The fire was finally extinguished around 1.45 pm and no injuries or casualties were reported in the matter.

(Further details awaited)

