Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Commercial Property In Sakinaka, MFB Swiftly Contains Blaze; No injuries Reported (Watch)

Mumbai Fire Brigade on Saturday swiftly responded to a fire incident reported at 09:05 hrs in Kurla West. The incident, brought to light by C P Control at Level-I, took place at a commercial property situated opposite Nexus cinema, near the Jarimari BEST Bus Stop on Andheri – Kurla Road, Sakinaka.

The fire, contained within a ground-plus-one structure, prompted Mumbai Fire Brigade to declare it a level 1 incident at 09:20 hrs. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

The blaze, primarily affecting an area of approximately 15,000 square feet across two units, caused damage to electric wiring, installations, paper reels, machinery, as well as various goods including garments and sewing machines. Additionally, wooden doors, windows, and furniture were also affected.

Firefighters successfully extinguished the fire by 14:25 hrs, minimising further damage to the property.