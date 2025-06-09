 Mumbai News: FIR Registered Against Twitter User For Offensive Social Media Post Targeting Hindu Faith
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: FIR Registered Against Twitter User For Offensive Social Media Post Targeting Hindu Faith

Mumbai News: FIR Registered Against Twitter User For Offensive Social Media Post Targeting Hindu Faith

An FIR has been registered at the LT Marg Police Station against a Twitter user named Wazahat Khan, based on a complaint filed by Ramesh Solanki (42), Who is IT cell president for monitoring objectionable content on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 11:09 PM IST
article-image
LT Marg Police registers FIR over objectionable social media post targeting Hindu faith | Representative Image

Mumbai: An FIR has been registered at the LT Marg Police Station against a Twitter user named Wazahat Khan, based on a complaint filed by Ramesh Solanki (42), Who is IT cell president for monitoring objectionable content on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

According to police, Solanki reported that on December 13, 2023, Wazahat Khan, using his Twitter handle @rashidiwazahat, posted objectionable and obscene content targeting the Hindu faith, specifically related to the revered Kamakhya Devi Temple in Assam.

The post in question allegedly featured a photo of Goddess Kamakhya accompanied by an obscene and derogatory caption in English. The content reportedly read "Kamakhya Devi temple where Brahmin gets worship from other Hindus of........... It is very hard to differentiate is it blind worship or mental sickness?".

Further, the post attracted several vulgar and defamatory comments against Hindu deities from other users as well. Solanki stated that the same Twitter account had published similar objectionable content on March 25, 2024, and May 15, 2025, again targeting Hindu deities and faith.

FPJ Shorts
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Accuses TMC Of Sheltering Infiltrators In West Bengal
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Accuses TMC Of Sheltering Infiltrators In West Bengal
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order
IIT Bombay Researchers Uncover How Invisible Mechanical Cues Guide Cell Growth And Tissue Organisation
IIT Bombay Researchers Uncover How Invisible Mechanical Cues Guide Cell Growth And Tissue Organisation
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments

Solanki, who identifies as a devotee of Kamakhya Devi, said that such posts deeply hurt his religious sentiments and were seemingly made with the intention of inciting communal unrest and disrupting peace.

The FIR has been registered against Wazahat Khan under the following sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 Section 192 – Publishing or circulating false and offensive content, Section 196(1), 197(1) – Statements promoting enmity between different groups on religious grounds, Section 299 – Actions intended to provoke breach of peace, Section 352, 353(2) – Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty and Section 67 of the IT Act – Publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.

Read Also
Mumbai News: FIR Filed Against HDFC Bank MD Over Alleged Breach Of Trust In Lilavati Hospital Funds;...
article-image

Police are currently investigating the matter further. Police sources told to FPJ, accused Wazahat Khan is from West Bengal, police will arrest him soon.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order

Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments

Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day

Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day

Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla...

Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla...

Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise

Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise