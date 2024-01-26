Mumbai News: FIR Filed Against Unknown For Tearing Lord's Ram's Poster In Malad

Representational picture

Mumbai: The Kandivali police have filed a case against an unidentified person for tearing the poster of lord Ram and Hanuman in Malad West.

According to the FIR, on the occasion of the inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad had installed posters in many places. In Lalaji Pada, the organisation installed a 12-foot poster of various idols.

On January 24, at 7am, the organisation received information that the posters were damaged. The outfit later filed a case at Kandivali police station under sections 295(A) (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), and 427 (causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code.