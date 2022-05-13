e-Paper Get App
Watch: Man thrashed by Shiv Sena workers in Thane for tearing 'Dharamveer' film posters

The film 'Dharamveer' is based on late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 11:12 AM IST

A man was thrashed by Shiv Sena workers in Thane for tearing the poster of the film 'Dharamveer,' which is based on late party leader Anand Dighe. The film was released today.

Anand Dighe was a senior Shiv Sena party leader and Thane district Unit chief of Shiv Sena party.

Dighe, who was popularly known as 'Dharmaveer', was a grassroots leader with a large fan base and was considered a powerful muscleman in Thane.

