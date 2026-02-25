 Mumbai News: FIR Filed Against Four Railway Cops For 2018 Custodial Death Of 17-Year-Old After Judicial Inquiry
Eight years after a 17-year-old boy died following detention, the Wadala Railway Police have registered an FIR against four personnel based on findings of a judicial inquiry. The teen, detained in a theft case in April 2018, was found with a foot fracture during medical examination and later died after his health deteriorated.

The Wadala Railway Police have registered an FIR against four Railway Police personnel in connection with the custodial death of a 17-year-old boy in 2018, following findings of a judicial inquiry.

Mumbai: The Wadala Railway Police have registered an FIR against four Railway Police personnel in connection with the custodial death of a 17-year-old boy in 2018, following findings of a judicial inquiry.

Complaint Filed by Dongri Police Inspector After Reviewing Report

According to the FIR registered on February 22, 2026, the complainant, Police Inspector Sachin Protamire, 48, attached to Dongri police station, lodged the complaint after reviewing the inquiry report related to the death of Yeshhu Shambhu Gavli (17).

Police said the deceased, a resident of Sion Koliwada, had been detained in April 2018 in connection with a theft case and was later handed over to the Wadala Railway Police. He was medically examined at Bhabha Hospital before being produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. During the medical examination, a fracture in his right foot was detected.

The boy was later admitted to JJ Hospital after his health deteriorated and he died on April 14, 2018. Initially, an accidental death report was registered.

Second Post-Mortem Orders

Subsequently, a second post-mortem examination was conducted on court orders. The final medical opinion attributed the death to bronchopneumonia with lung abscess and acute respiratory distress syndrome, along with a fracture injury.

During the investigation and court proceedings, his mother had alleged that he was assaulted by Railway Police personnel while in custody. Based on the judicial inquiry report received in November 2025, police concluded that a cognisable offence was made out.

Accordingly, an FIR has been registered against Sub-Inspector Suresh Atri and three policemen — Vishwas Patil, Dinesh Patil and Arvind Yadav — under Sections 325 (causing grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

