MPCB Slashes Industrial Approval Timelines By Over 50% To Boost Ease Of Doing Business In Maharashtra

Mumbai: Under the State Government’s Ease of Doing Business policy, the time required for granting approval for setting up industries, issuing consent letters, and renewing them for red, orange and green category establishments in the state has been reduced by more than 50% by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

Green Category

The period has reduced the earlier 30 days approval period to 15 days for granting consent to set up Green Category industries, to commence operations, and for renewal of their consent. For Orange Category industries, the time limit of 45 days for granting consent to establish has been reduced to 24 days.

Similarly, the earlier 60 days period for commencing operations or renewing consent in this category has now been reduced to 24 days. For Red Category industries, the earlier 60 days period for consent to establish, 90 days for consent to operate, and 120 days for renewal of consent have now been reduced to just 40 days.

Faster Approvals to Accelerate State's Industrial Growth

By significantly reducing the approval time required for setting up industries, commencing operations, and renewing consent, the MPCB is expected to. contribute to the state’s industrial growth, the board said in its statement on Tuesday. Earlier, substantial relief had also been provided to industrial establishments by including 850 industries under the White Category and an additional nine industries under the Blue Category.

"A study committee of Board officials was formed with the initiative of chairman Siddhesh Kadam and member secretary M. Devendar Singh. The committee visited Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat to study their consent management systems. Although Maharashtra is already a leading state in industrial development considering the number of industries, the board has implemented this decision to further accelerate growth by ensuring that industries receive approvals for various processes in the shortest possible time."

MPCB Aims to Be 'Industry Friend' with Faceless Online System

"With the implementation of a faceless online computerized system and significantly reduced approval timelines, it is expected that industrial investment in the state will receive a strong boost. MPCB will continue to take proactive steps to grant necessary permissions to industries in the shortest possible time for their growth and prosperity, emphasizing that the board’s objective is to act as an “Industry Friend” for businesses," the MPCB statement added.

