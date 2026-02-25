 Bhiwandi Man Stabbed At Community Feast Over Old Dispute Between Fathers, Accused Absconding
A 31-year-old man was allegedly stabbed during a bhandara event in Padmanagar, Bhiwandi, over an old dispute between their fathers. Police said the accused assaulted the victim before attacking him with a knife and fleeing. The injured man is stable, and a case has been registered under BNS.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 01:05 AM IST
article-image
In a shocking incident of revenge-fuelled violence, a 31-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by a local resident over an old dispute involving their fathers. | Representational Image

Bhiwandi: In a shocking incident of revenge-fuelled violence, a 31-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by a local resident over an old dispute involving their fathers. The incident was reported under the jurisdiction of the Bhiwandi City Police Station, where an FIR has been registered against the accused.

Victim Akash Kesharwani Attacked

According to police sources, the injured victim has been identified as Akash Kesharwani (31), a resident of Balaji Jhuggi in Padmanagar. The accused, Jagdish Kesharwani (55), resides in Shrirang Nagar. Police said that a few months ago, Jagdish had a heated argument and altercation with Akash’s father over an undisclosed issue. Since then, tension had reportedly been brewing between the families.

On Monday at around 9:15 pm, Akash was attending a ‘bhandara’ (community feast) event near Shankar Mahadev in Padmanagar, where devotional songs were being played. Taking advantage of the situation, Jagdish allegedly reached the venue, began verbally abusing Akash and soon turned violent. Eyewitnesses stated that the accused first assaulted him with kicks and punches before pulling out a knife and stabbing him, leaving him seriously injured.

Death Threats Issued Before Fleeing Scene

The attacker also allegedly threatened to kill the victim before fleeing the scene. Akash was rushed for medical treatment, and his condition is reported to be stable.

Based on the victim’s complaint, police have registered a case against Jagdish under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused is currently absconding, and a search operation has been launched to trace and arrest him.

Further investigation is underway.

