Mumbai News: FIR Filed Against Congress Workers For Staging Unauthorised Protest Regarding Manipur Issue

The Oshiwara police have lodged a case against several Congress workers for allegedly disobeying an official order and staging a silent protest on July 24 regarding the Manipur situation at Swami Vivekananda (SV) Road in Jogeshwari West.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the Congress workers had sought approval for a silent protest concerning the situation in Manipur at the Oshiwara police station which was rejected by the latter citing concerns over maintaining law and order. Despite the denial, the Congress workers proceeded with a silent protest at the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road signal on SV Road at 7pm on the same day, with approximately 20 workers participating.

Case registered against Congress workers

A case has been registered against Faisal Qureshi, 26, Vice President of North-west District, Mumbai Youth Congress, along with Baba Liyakat Khan, 25, Ahmad Khan, 35, and 17 other workers, for allegedly disregarding the order by carrying out the protest without proper permission under sections 135 and 37(3) of the Maharashtra Police Act.

