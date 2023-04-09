MP: Congress workers arrested for trying to show black flags to CM Chouhan’s convoy in Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Some Congress workers were arrested for trying to show black flags to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s convoy in Jabalpur on Sunday. The Congress workers also raised slogans against CM Chouhan.

The Congress workers were protesting in front of the Collectorate when the Jabalpur police arrested them. Reportedly, CM Chouhan’s convoy was scheduled to pass in front of the collector office.

Notably, Chouhan reached Jabalpur on Sunday and performed Bhoomi Pujan of the proposed seven-storey Advocate General's office in front of Gate number five of the High Court.

CM Chouhan reached Jabalpur’s Dumna airport in the morning, where BJP officials and public representatives welcomed him with a bouquet. After performing Bhoomi Pujan, he also performed Kanya Pujan during the grand event.

Later in the day, Chouhan is scheduled to interact with people in a dialogue programme. On this occasion, suggestions will be taken from the people as to how the city can be developed properly. He will list the major proposals that came out during the program itself and will assure their implementation on behalf of the government.