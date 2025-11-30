Mumbai News: FIR Filed After Forged Voter Card Images Found Circulating In Andheri Housing Society

Police register FIR after forged voter card images surface in an Andheri housing society | Representational Photo

Mumbai, Nov 29: The DN Nagar police have registered an FIR against an unknown person for allegedly forging voting card images and circulating them. The FIR was filed based on a complaint by Shenlata Swami, 40.

Fabricated Voter Cards Found in Housing Society Toilet

The FIR was registered on November 24 after some prints carrying fabricated images of old voter cards with the Election Commission logo were reportedly found in a housing society’s toilet in Andheri.

EC Logo Images Shared on X; Complaint Triggered by Collector’s Alert

According to the FIR, Swami, who works at the tehsildar’s office located in Andheri West, received from Collector Saurabh Kataria links to a few X posts uploaded by three media organisations on November 22. The links also had photos of bundles of old blank voter cards with the Election Commission logo.

Case Registered for Misleading Voters and Damaging EC’s Reputation

The FIR was lodged for misleading voters and attempting to tarnish the Election Commission’s reputation, while creating obstacles in a fair election process.

The DN Nagar police registered the case under Sections 335 (making a false document), 336 (forgery), 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief), and 356(1), 356(2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

