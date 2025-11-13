Mumbai News: FIR Against Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Members For Protest Targeting MLA Sunil Raut Outside Hospital In Vikhroli | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Vikhroli police have registered a case against several members of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) in connection with a protest staged outside Krantiveer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Hospital in Vikhroli (East).

The demonstration was held to oppose Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MLA Sunil Raut, who was accused of allegedly engaging in false publicity and misleading the public regarding the hospital’s development work.

Protestors Credit Shinde for Hospital Project

According to police officials, the protestors claimed that the hospital project had resumed due to the efforts of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. They alleged that Sunil Raut’s statements crediting himself for the progress were misleading and aimed at gaining political mileage.

Case Registered Under BNS Sections 135 and 37(3)

The FIR names Gurjyot Singh (Yuva Sena North-East Mumbai President), Aditya Sawant (Yuva Sena Vikhroli Division Head), Ganesh Gautam Rokde (Yuva Sena Assembly Secretary), Vikram Kubal (Shiv Sena Shakha Pramukh No.118), Rajeshree Redkar (former corporator), Satish Dodke (Shiv Sena Secretary), Samiksha Pawar, and Niraj More.

They have been booked under Sections 135 and 37(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for violating police orders.

Police Say Protest Violated Prohibitory Orders

As per the FIR filed by Police Constable Shrikant Hanumant Mhandre (41), the Yuva Sena (Shinde faction) had submitted a letter on November 7, informing authorities about their planned protest the next day at 11:00 a.m. outside the hospital.

Despite police presence, the demonstration began around 11:20 a.m. on November 8, during which protestors allegedly blocked the road, raised slogans such as “Those who sweat for the work stay behind, those who claim credit move ahead” and “Work for publicity, not for service”, and burned a symbolic effigy of MLA Sunil Raut.

Investigation Underway

Police have confirmed that a case has been registered and that further investigation is in progress to determine the extent of the violations and identify additional participants, if any.