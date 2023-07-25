Mumbai News: Female Security Guards To Be Deployed At Government Women's Hostels, Says Desai

Pushpita Chatterjee/FPJ

Mumbai: The state government will appoint women security guards at all the government hostels for women from backward classes, Minister Shambhuraj Desai told the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Tuesday while replying to questions during Zero Hour.

Akash Fundkar, the BJP MLA from Khamgaon in Buldana, along with other members had raised the issue of problems that the inmates have to face at the government hostels meant for girl students and women from backward classes. Many of the hostels are in very bad shape; food served in the hostels is of inferior quality; many of the hostel are run in rented buildings and the rents are not paid for years together; the amenities in these hostels are provided by private contractors and most of these hostels have male staff, the members said during the discussions.

Women's hostels face a lot of problems

Desai, who was replying to the discussion on behalf of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, said that when an inquiry was conducted by government officials, most of the complaints raised by the members about the hostel at Khamgaon were found to be true and that the rector has been changed and they would be subjected to action as per rules. Regarding other complaints, amicable decision will be taken at earliest, the minister said.

Fundkar also suggested that a committee of government officials and people’s representatives should be appointed to inspect the hostels so that the smaller complaints can be resolved at the local levels. The minister accepted the suggestion and also assured the house that a committee will be appointed to resolve the issue related to appointment of female staff at the hostels.

