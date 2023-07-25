 Mumbai News: Female Security Guards To Be Deployed At Government Women's Hostels, Says Desai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Female Security Guards To Be Deployed At Government Women's Hostels, Says Desai

Mumbai News: Female Security Guards To Be Deployed At Government Women's Hostels, Says Desai

Many of the hostels are in very bad shape; food served in the hostels is of inferior quality; many of the hostels are run in rented buildings and the rents are not paid for years together and the current existing security of hostels is not very tight.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
article-image
Pushpita Chatterjee/FPJ

Mumbai: The state government will appoint women security guards at all the government hostels for women from backward classes, Minister Shambhuraj Desai told the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Tuesday while replying to questions during Zero Hour.

Akash Fundkar, the BJP MLA from Khamgaon in Buldana, along with other members had raised the issue of problems that the inmates have to face at the government hostels meant for girl students and women from backward classes. Many of the hostels are in very bad shape; food served in the hostels is of inferior quality; many of the hostel are run in rented buildings and the rents are not paid for years together; the amenities in these hostels are provided by private contractors and most of these hostels have male staff, the members said during the discussions.

Women's hostels face a lot of problems

Desai, who was replying to the discussion on behalf of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, said that when an inquiry was conducted by government officials, most of the complaints raised by the members about the hostel at Khamgaon were found to be true and that the rector has been changed and they would be subjected to action as per rules. Regarding other complaints, amicable decision will be taken at earliest, the minister said.

Fundkar also suggested that a committee of government officials and people’s representatives should be appointed to inspect the hostels so that the smaller complaints can be resolved at the local levels. The minister accepted the suggestion and also assured the house that a committee will be appointed to resolve the issue related to appointment of female staff at the hostels.

Read Also
Mumbai: After 5 yr wait, BMC to construct hostels for working women at 7 locations in city
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: L&T Wins ₹1,998 Crore Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road Project

Mumbai News: L&T Wins ₹1,998 Crore Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road Project

Mumbai News: Cama Hospital's New Breast Cancer Clinic Sees Good Response

Mumbai News: Cama Hospital's New Breast Cancer Clinic Sees Good Response

Mumbai News: BMC Signs MoUs With Non-profits To Vaccinate Strays

Mumbai News: BMC Signs MoUs With Non-profits To Vaccinate Strays

Mumbai News: One Window System For Ganesh Mandals Starts From August 1

Mumbai News: One Window System For Ganesh Mandals Starts From August 1

Raigad Landslide: District Administration Failed To Gauge Landslide Severity, Say Experts

Raigad Landslide: District Administration Failed To Gauge Landslide Severity, Say Experts