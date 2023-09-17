Mumbai News: Father-Son Builder Duo Booked For Duping Buyer

Representational photo

Mumbai: A father-son builder duo was booked for allegedly duping a flat buyer of ₹21 lakh. The accused were identified as Harish Sanghavi and his son Nukunj of the Veena Developers. According to the first information report (FIR) registered at Kandivali police station on August 3, the 52-year-old complainant, Manojkumar Shukla who works as a real estate agent, came to know about a project of the Veena Developers via another agent in 2015.

In October 2015, Shukla along with his relatives visited the sample flats at the Veena Sky Heights in Kandivali West. Next month, the aggrieved and his sister-in-law met Nikunj, who is the firm's director, and expressed their wish to buy two flats on the ninth floor. The accused quoted a price of approx. ₹4 crore while adding the caveat that ₹98.52 lakh has to be paid in cash as black money. He further asked Shukla to pay a lump sum amount within 90 days. Harish was also present during the meeting.

Shukla and his sister-in-law agreed to the terms and paid a token amount of ₹21 lakh in various installments to Sanghavis. However, the accused later informed the complainant that a flat of their choice had been sold and suggested buying a flat on the 21st floor with an additional cost of ₹30 lakh. Upon this, the aggrieved asked the father-son duo to return their token amount, but they refused.

Question raised on the timing of filing the case

Rejecting the allegations, Veena Developers questioned the timing of filing the case as the matter dates back to 2015. “The complainant was a willful defaulter who, despite numerous requests and intimations, failed to fulfil the terms of the sale. He consistently evaded the payment schedule set forth in the sales terms,” it averred.

A case has been filed against Sanghavis under sections 34 (common intention), 406 (breach of trust), and 420 (cheating and dishonestly) of Indian Penal Code. No action has been taken yet against the accused, apprised a senior cop.

