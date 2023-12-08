Mumbai News: Fashion Street To Have ‘Pink Toilets’ In A Week

File

Mumbai: The BMC has decided to extend the mobile toilet facility, also known as pink toilets, to Fashion Street in a week. The facility will be a relief for the women visiting the popular bargain shopping hub.

"At present we are working on providing connections with the water supply and drainage line in the mobile toilet. The facility will be available free of cost. Another pink toilet will be set up at Mantralaya parking and Junction of Veer Nariman - Vithal Thakkersey Marg soon," said an official from A ward.

The pink toilet will have four toilet seats, two wash basins, changing rooms and vending machines for female hygiene products, including a specialised compartment for breastfeeding. It will be managed by a female attendant who will also assist in case of queries regarding other facilities.

The primary objective of this facility is to provide hygienic toilets for women. Since there is a shortage of space, it was decided to use old scrapped buses for this project. The first such facility, known as 'Ti' (She), was set up near the bus station outside Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in South Mumbai in January.