Sushmita Sen Arrives In Pink To Visit Durga Puja Pandal In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 21, 2023
Sushmita Sen was spotted visiting a Durga Puja pandal with her family in Mumbai
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Sushmita Sen donned a pink saree as she arrived at a Puja pandal.
Ahead of the third season of her show Aarya, Sushmita Sen arrived to seek blessings at a Durga Puja pandal.
Sushmita Sen's family also accompanied by at the Puja pandal in Mumbai.
Sushmita Sen kept her look simple and added a pair of earrings to complete her outfit.
Keeping her makeup subtle, Sushmita Sen tied her hair n a ponytail.
Sushmita Sen's upcoming show Aarya 3 will be released on November 3, 2023.