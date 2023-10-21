Sushmita Sen Arrives In Pink To Visit Durga Puja Pandal In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 21, 2023

Sushmita Sen was spotted visiting a Durga Puja pandal with her family in Mumbai

Photo Via Varinder Chawla.

Sushmita Sen donned a pink saree as she arrived at a Puja pandal.

Ahead of the third season of her show Aarya, Sushmita Sen arrived to seek blessings at a Durga Puja pandal.

Sushmita Sen's family also accompanied by at the Puja pandal in Mumbai.

Sushmita Sen kept her look simple and added a pair of earrings to complete her outfit.

Keeping her makeup subtle, Sushmita Sen tied her hair n a ponytail.

Sushmita Sen's upcoming show Aarya 3 will be released on November 3, 2023.