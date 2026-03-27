Mumbai News: Fake Vidhan Bhavan Pass Racket Busted; 5 Arrested In Major Security Breach During Maharashtra Budget Session

Mumbai News: Fake Vidhan Bhavan Pass Racket Busted; 5 Arrested In Major Security Breach | File Picture

Mumbai: In a serious security lapse during the recent budget session, Marine Drive Police have arrested five individuals, including government staffers, for allegedly creating and distributing fake entry passes to the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai.

The incident came to light after Industries Minister Uday Samant raised concerns over forged documents being used to gain access to the Vidhan Bhavan premises. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had allegedly prepared fake requisition letters in the name of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and used them to generate around 30 counterfeit entry passes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Details On Accused Arrested

According to a Times of India report, the racket involved clerks and peons working within government offices who allegedly conspired with a private individual to exploit the system. The accused have been identified as Dattatraya Keshav Gunjal (53), Ganpat Bhau Jawale (50), Nagesh Shivaji Patil (42), Manoj Ananda Morbale (40) and Swapnil Ramesh Tayde (40). Two other Mantralaya employees, Mahesh Dumpalwar and Lavesh Shankar Nakate, are currently absconding.

The fake passes were sold for amounts ranging between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000, indicating a financial motive behind the operation. In one instance, Gunjal allegedly created a pass identifying himself as an 'advisor to the Chief Minister’s Office,' complete with his photograph and a forged Mantralaya stamp.

Police officials believe that such a breach could not have occurred without insider involvement. A constable attached to the Local Arms unit has also been questioned as part of the probe. “The matter is serious as it concerns security at a sensitive government establishment,” an official said, according to the report.

All five accused were arrested on March 25 and their mobile phones have been seized for forensic analysis. Authorities are now working to identify individuals who may have used the fake passes to gain entry into Vidhan Bhavan.

Special teams have been formed to trace the absconding accused and to further investigate the extent of the network. The incident has raised serious questions about security protocols at one of Maharashtra’s most sensitive administrative hubs, especially during a crucial legislative session.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/