Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan Security Breach: 'Fake Passes With Forged Signatures Sold For ₹5,000,' Minister Uday Samant Exposes Scam

A major security lapse has surfaced at the Vidhan Bhavan during the ongoing Budget session, with Industries Minister Uday Samant revealing in the Legislative Council on Monday that fake entry passes were generated using forged departmental letters and sold for ₹2,000 to ₹5,000. | Sourced

Mumbai: A major security lapse has surfaced at the Vidhan Bhavan during the ongoing Budget session, with Industries Minister Uday Samant revealing in the Legislative Council on Monday that fake entry passes were generated using forged departmental letters and sold for ₹2,000 to ₹5,000.

MIDC Letterhead, 50 Officials' Signatures Forged

Samant said colour photocopies of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) letterhead were used to create fake correspondence. The perpetrators allegedly forged the names, designations and scanned signatures of around 50 officials to obtain passes from the Vidhan Bhavan office.

“A dummy letterhead was prepared with the names and scanned signatures of officials to secure passes,” Samant told the House. “It later came to light that some personnel associated with the state legislature were preparing such fake letterheads for various departments and charging ₹2,000-2,500 for passes.”

According to the minister, some peons were also allegedly involved in distributing nearly 50 such fraudulent passes. Samant said the matter was reported to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), which sought an explanation from officials. When confronted by the legislature authorities, those involved reportedly claimed it was their “first and last mistake”.

Minister Demands Action, Presents Forged Letter

Calling the issue serious, Samant presented the forged letter to Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde and demanded strict action. “It is wrong if state legislature personnel are involved in such activities,” he said.

Shinde confirmed that a probe had been initiated and assured the House that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

The revelation comes despite heightened security at Vidhan Bhavan after an anonymous email recently threatened to blow up the complex. Although the threat later turned out to be a hoax, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar had issued strict directives two days earlier to tighten entry norms and restrict passes to legislators, ministers and authorised officials.

Meanwhile, NCP MLC Amol Mitkari questioned how activists managed to enter the premises and remain there despite the high security alert. Minister of State for Home (Rural) Pankaj Bhoyar said a final decision would be taken after the investigation agency submits its report.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/