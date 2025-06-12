Mumbai News: Ex-NRI Coastal Police Inspector Booked For ₹3.48 Crore Disproportionate Assets

Navi Mumbai: Former Senior Police Inspector of NRI Coastal police station, Satish Kadam, who was caught red-handed in September last year accepting a Rs 3.5 lakh bribe from a builder's son, has now been booked for possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs 3.48 crore — nearly 297% more than his known income, an officer said. The Mumbai Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Ulwe Police Station.

The ACB’s investigation revealed that Kadam, who served as the Senior Inspector at the NRI Police Station, accumulated illicit wealth during his tenure from December 1, 2013, to October 9, 2024. Following his arrest in September 2024, the ACB had seized a large sum of cash from his residence in Ulwe, prompting a detailed inquiry ordered by the bureau’s Director General.

A six-month investigation conducted by Inspector Krishna Mekhale and his team from the ACB's Mumbai Unit found that Kadam misused his official position to acquire properties, vehicles, and cash in his and his family’s names.

According to the ACB, Kadam owns two flats (701 and 705) in Orchid Heights, Sector 23, Ulwe. Additionally, a plot measuring 170 sq. meters in Sector 25, Ulwe, was purchased under his wife and son’s names through Tulsi Vedant Enterprises LLP. Flat No. 701 contained Rs 48 lakh in cash and household items worth Rs 82,000, while Flat No. 705 had household goods valued at Rs 3.4 lakh.

The investigation also uncovered several high-end vehicles; a Maruti Suzuki Celerio in Kadam’s name, a Hyundai Verna in his wife’s name, and an Audi registered under his son. Gold ornaments weighing 245 grams were also seized.

The ACB has booked Kadam under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for acquiring wealth through abuse of power and indulging in corrupt practices.

following Kadam's arrest last Oct, he spent six days in police custody at ACB's Worli unit, followed by over a month in judicial custody before securing bail from the High Court.

"Kadam was arrested after he was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting Rs 3.5 lakh in bribes from a builder's son to help his father secure bail in a cheating case. Kadam had spent six days in police custody at ACB's Worli unit. Later, he was in judicial custody before for over a month after which he secured bail from the High Court," a police officer said.