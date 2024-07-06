 Mumbai News: EOW Registers Case Against Couple For Bogus Investment Scheme, 443 Investors Loose ₹20.14 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: EOW Registers Case Against Couple For Bogus Investment Scheme, 443 Investors Loose ₹20.14 Crore

Mumbai News: EOW Registers Case Against Couple For Bogus Investment Scheme, 443 Investors Loose ₹20.14 Crore

The FIR alleges that they persuaded investors to invest in their firm with promises of 150% interest within 90-100 days on the invested amount.

Ankit KumarUpdated: Saturday, July 06, 2024, 02:24 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: EOW Registers Case Against Couple For Bogus Investment Scheme, 443 Investors Loose ₹20.14 Crore | Representative Image

The Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered case against a couple for allegedly running a bogus investment scheme that resulted in losses of Rs 20.14 crore for 443 victims.

Raeesa Khan Poonawala(46), and her husband Mustafa Baig, have been booked following a complaint filed by Poonawala's elder sister, Bilkis Afroz Shaikh(48), who is also among the victims of the alleged fraud.

According to the FIR, Raeesa Khan Poonawala and Mustafa Baig operated a firm named RK Interior. The FIR alleges that they persuaded investors to invest in their firm with promises of 150% interest within 90-100 days on the invested amount. 

Shaikh also encouraged friends and relatives to invest in the scheme. Between 2012 and 2015, a total of 25 crore rupees was invested, from which she received approximately 30 lakhs. Baig also opened an offiice in Santacruz West.

Read Also
Mumbai: Aaftab Poonawala's father didn't share much details about son while renting flat in Mira...
article-image

Trusting Shaikh’s reference, hundreds of people invested money with Poonawala via Shaikh. Most of the investment was in cash.

The police have already filed a case against Poonawala and her husband for a previous fraud incident similar to this one. They were arrested at that time and are currently out on bail for that particular case.

Read Also
Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Delhi court frames charges of murder, against Aaftab Poonawala; he...
article-image

The Santacruz police have booked Poonawala and her husband Baig under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant, banker, merchant, or agent), and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3 and 4 of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishment (MPID) Act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

T20 World Cup Victory: Maharashtra State Government Gifts Team India With ₹11 Crore

T20 World Cup Victory: Maharashtra State Government Gifts Team India With ₹11 Crore

Mumbai News: EOW Registers Case Against Couple For Bogus Investment Scheme, 443 Investors Loose...

Mumbai News: EOW Registers Case Against Couple For Bogus Investment Scheme, 443 Investors Loose...

Mumbai News: Hostel Owner Booked Under BNS For Affair On Marriage Pretext

Mumbai News: Hostel Owner Booked Under BNS For Affair On Marriage Pretext

Mumbai News: ‘Structural Issues Forced College To Halt Admissions, Plan Closure,’ Says KES...

Mumbai News: ‘Structural Issues Forced College To Halt Admissions, Plan Closure,’ Says KES...

Mumbai News: BMC To Issue Show Cause Notice To Hiranandani Construction Company After Jog Flyover...

Mumbai News: BMC To Issue Show Cause Notice To Hiranandani Construction Company After Jog Flyover...