 Mumbai News: EOW Cracks Down On Illegal Trading Platform 'Close Friends Traders'; Citizens Warned
Poonam AprajUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 12:32 AM IST
Mumbai News: EOW Cracks Down On Illegal Trading Platform 'Close Friends Traders'; Citizens Warned | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The Economic Intelligence Unit of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against an illegal online trading platform named Close Friends Traders.

Authorities have warned citizens against investing in unauthorized or unregulated trading platforms and urged them to verify the legitimacy of firms with SEBI or NSE before investing. The EOW also cautioned against falling prey to fraudulent schemes that promise unrealistic or guaranteed returns.

Victims of the scam have been asked to come forward and lodge their complaints with the Economic Intelligence Unit, EOW Mumbai, for necessary assistance.

