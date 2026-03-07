Mumbai News: Environmental Activists, Citizens Protest In Kandivali Against Mangrove Destruction For Versova–Bhayandar Link Road Project

Environmental activists and residents march at Charkop in Kandivali West opposing the cutting of mangroves for the Versova–Bhayandar Link Road project | File Photo

Mumbai, March 6: A march was organised by city environmentalists on Friday evening at Turzon Point, Sector 8, Charkop in Kandivali (West), opposing the destruction of mangroves for the Versova–Bhayandar Link Road (Coastal Road North) project. As many as 45,000+ mangroves will be directly impacted by the project, of which around 9,000 will be cut outright.

Concerns over forest clearance

The protestors argued that the work has been pushed through illegally since Stage-II forest clearance, a legal requirement, is currently in the grey area. Environment NGO Vanashakti has served the BMC a legal notice for forest clearance violations for the same project.

Citizens question project urgency and compensation plan

The protestors, which included citizens from all age groups, voiced that the project is being deliberately rushed, the compensation plan is a joke, and that the contractors cannot be trusted.

Gaurang Vora, a green activist who participated in the protest march, said, "Stage II forest department clearance is still awaited, yet the felling tender was awarded on March 6. An L&T rig was already on site on February 8, before any clearance. The supervisors on site weren't even sure they had permission to be there. The Bombay HC ruled in 2018 that destroying mangroves offends Article 21, the right to life. The same court approved felling 45,675 trees now."

Also Watch:

Protests against Coastal Road North gaining momentum

The citizens’ protest against the environmental destruction due to the Coastal Road North has been picking up strength day by day. Although the BMC says it can start work with the Stage I central forest department approval, the activists are firm that until all final-stage sanctions are obtained, work cannot commence.

Activists also demand that compensatory plantation be carried out nearby instead of in Chandrapur.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/