Mumbai News: Electoral Roll Revision Drive To Begin Soon, Officials Directed To Ensure Accuracy

Election officials meet in Mumbai to prepare for upcoming electoral roll revision exercise | X- @mybmc

Mumbai, March 23: A Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will soon be undertaken in Maharashtra. The Chief Electoral Officer, S. Chockalingam, has directed officials across Mumbai and its suburban districts to ensure an accurate and updated voter list.

Preparatory meeting held in Mumbai

In line with directives from the Election Commission of India (ECI), a preparatory meeting of election officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was held on Monday at the Penguin Auditorium in Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo.

During the meeting, officials reviewed preparedness and outlined key measures to ensure the smooth and effective implementation of the revision process.

Lessons from Rajasthan exercise

A similar exercise was recently conducted in Rajasthan. Naveen Mahajan, the Chief Electoral Officer of Rajasthan, delivered a detailed presentation outlining the arrangements made, challenges encountered, and the measures adopted to address them. He also offered guidance for the upcoming SIR exercise.

Chockalingam stated that the programme should be implemented in accordance with the schedule set by the ECI. He further emphasised the importance of holding meetings with political parties and ensuring the appointment of Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

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Key officials attend meeting

Key attendees included Mahajan; Additional Municipal Commissioners Dr. Vipin Sharma, Dr. Ashwini Joshi, and Dr. Avinash Dhakane; District Collector (Mumbai City) Aanchal Goyal; and Saurabh Katiyar, District Collector (Mumbai Suburban). Electoral and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and others were also present during the meeting.

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