Mumbai News: BMC To Shut Water Supply In Bandra, Khar On March 28 For Pipeline Work; Check Affected Areas

Water supply disruption expected in Bandra and Khar due to pipeline commissioning work | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 23: The BMC has scheduled commissioning work for a new pipeline in Bandra West on March 28 to improve water supply to the Pali Hill reservoir. The work is expected to take at least 16 hours to complete.

During this period, water supply will be fully shut off in parts of Bandra and Khar. In surrounding areas, residents may experience low water pressure on March 29 as supply is gradually restored, said the BMC on Monday.

Pipeline work details and timing

The BMC has laid a 750 mm diameter main water pipeline at the junction of Ramdas Nayak Marg, Swami Vivekanand Marg, and R. K. Patkar Marg in Bandra West to improve supply to the Pali Hill reservoir.

Commissioning work will be undertaken from 11 PM on March 28 to 5 PM on March 29, during which water supply will be disrupted in parts of Bandra and Khar, with low pressure in nearby areas.

The BMC has advised residents to store adequate water in advance, use it sparingly, and cooperate with the civic body. As a precaution, residents are also requested to boil and filter drinking water for the next 4 to 5 days.

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Areas affected by water disruption

No supply in: Khar West, Santacruz West, and parts of Bandra West (4–8:30 AM), Market Road, Jain Mandir Road, D’Monte Road areas (4–8:30 AM), Hill Road, Perry Road, Carter Road, R. K. Patkar Road, and nearby Bandra West areas (10 AM–2 PM).

Khar Danda, Chuim Village, Gazdarband slum, and adjoining areas (5:30–10 PM): Low pressure on March 29.

Dr. Ambedkar Road, Pali Gaothan, and nearby Bandra/Khar West areas (10 PM–1 AM): No supply on March 28.

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