Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Structures In Versova For Coastal Road North Project, More Action Planned

Demolition drive in Versova clears hurdles for coastal road expansion linking Dahisar | File Photo

Mumbai, March 23: The BMC carried out a major demolition drive in Versova, Andheri West, removing residential and commercial structures that were obstructing the Mumbai Coastal Road North project connecting Versova to Dahisar.

The civic body has also proposed eviction and demolition action against 12 constructions under the jurisdiction of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

Key project to ease western suburbs traffic

The Versova–Dahisar Link Road (VDLR) is a major infrastructure project in Mumbai, being developed by the BMC to reduce severe traffic congestion in the western suburbs.

The 20-km corridor, estimated to cost Rs 16,621 crore and targeted for completion by December 2028, is expected to improve north–south connectivity and reduce travel time between Versova and Dahisar while easing pressure on key roads like the Western Express Highway and S.V. Road. However, progress is being slowed by the need to remove and relocate several residential, commercial, and utility structures along the route.

Demolition details and legal challenge

Chakrapani Alle, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of the K West ward, stated that "Three residential and 29 commercial units obstructing the Versova–Dahisar stretch were demolished."

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The action was carried out by officials and staff from the Maintenance, Encroachment Removal, and Licensing Department, following due process. However, one property owner has approached the court challenging the action. Meanwhile, 12 additional structures fall under MHADA jurisdiction, for which the BMC has proposed demolition.

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