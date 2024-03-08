Mumbai News: ED Searches Multiple Mumbai Locations Over Romi Bhagat's Extortion Case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in Mumbai, in connection with a money laundering case registered against extortion case accused Hiren Bhagat alias Romi Bhagat.

The agency also raided premises linked to other accused Amey Savekar, chartered accountant Rajesh Chaturvedi and others.

The current search is related to the Romi Bhagat extortion and transaction links.

Investigation Focuses on Romi Bhagat's Online Transaction

The extortion case involving Bhagat, amounting to Rs 164 crore, was recently transferred to the Delhi ED. At present, the Delhi ED is investigating the case after a probe by the Mumbai police allegedly pointed out the involvement of an ED officer.

Bhagat is in judicial custody, and it is likely that the ED team will approach the special PMLA court to demand his custody in the PMLA case. Apart from Bhagat, the accused in this case include Amey Savekar, Kalpesh Bhosle, Avnish Dubey, Rajendra Shirsat and Rakesh Kediya.

Probe Reveals Shocking Findings

In February, the Mumbai crime branch conducted searches at Bhagat's premises in Bandra after his arrest and recovered documents related to some ED and the EOW cases. Sources indicated that through his political connections, Bhagat had managed to settle several cases. During the investigation, CCTV footage from Bhagat's residential premises revealed that the house help had left with six large suitcases, which were later traced. Upon opening the bags, officers discovered foreign weapons, 150 live bullets, jewelry, Indian and foreign currency, bank locker keys and luxury watches.

Romi Bhagat's Involvement In Two Case In Mumbai

Two cases have emerged in Mumbai where Bhagat either posed as an ED officer or had close links with ED officials to extort money. The ED registered the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) based on the Mumbai Crime Branch's extortion case investigation. In this case, Omkar Reality alleged that they were coerced into paying Rs164 crore under the threat of facing fabricated charges by the ED. Bhagat presented himself as a liaison for an ED officer, pressuring the victim builder to settle a disputed matter with another builder by paying Rs164 crore.

Bhagat was also accused of extorting Rs12 crore from the family of Cox and Kings promoter, Peter Kerkar, in exchange for getting him relief from the ED case.