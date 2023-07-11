Mumbai News: ED Questions CREDAI Chief Again In ₹4,000 Crore Covid Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Romell Group property developer Dominic Savio Romell for the second time in the ₹4,000 crore BMC Covid scam on Tuesday. Romell is president of Real Estate Developers Association (Mumbai Metropolitan Region), CREDAI – MCHI.

The agency is investigating money laundering and kickbacks to BMC officials in the contracts given to build and manage Jumbo Covid Centres during the pandemic.

Romell Group had been given contract for setting up a makeshift Covid centre at NESCO grounds, Goregaon and received ₹11.36 crore from BMC.

Romell brothers booked for cheating and forgery

Romell Builders directors Jude and Dominic Romell were booked for cheating and forgery by Vile Parle Police Station in 2018 for forcible eviction of octogenarian widow Perpetua Fernandes following the intervention of Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission.

The brothers had forged the signatures of deceased landlords of Fernandes’ family home on 157 square metre plot to illegally declare the her house as slum for demolition. Meanwhile, the anti-money laundering agency also summoned Kandivali-based Veena Developers Chairman Haresh Sanghavi for questioning in the Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited scam of promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan pertaining to their subsidiary Guruashish Construction redevelopment of Patra Chawl, Goregaon.

The ED is investigating the ₹3,167 crore HDIL contract with the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority for the redevelopment of 40 acres of prime real estate in five phases in Goregaon.