Mumbai News: ED Issues Notices For Seizing Assets Of Drug Trafficker Aliasgar Shirazi

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued notices for the attachment of properties, bank accounts, businesses and assets of drug trafficker Aliasgar Shirazi.

The head of Dawood Ibrahim's drug empire, Shirazi was arrested in May by the Mumbai Police Anti Extortion Cell from Mumbai International Airport while attempting to flee India.

The Free Press Journal had exclusively reported the money laundering of drug trafficking invested by Aliasgar Shirazi into several businesses including cargo and logistic companies, cloud kitchens, restaurants and event management. The ED attachment notices vindicate the FPJ news report moved before the adjudicating authority under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, asking for the retention of movable properties in the form of cash, gold and silver items, locker keys, digital devices & documents/ records seized from Shirazi’s offices and residences.

ED lists courier firms operated by Shirazi

The premier anti-money laundering agency has listed many courier firms operated by Shirazi as a front for drug trafficking and attached the bank accounts with ₹8.10 crore of One Logistics, ₹12.17 crore of Trans Air Express Private Limited, ₹6.96 crore of M A X p r e s s Logistics, ₹1.55 crore of International Express, ₹31 lakhs of PAN Liner Freight Forwarders Private Ltd, ₹32 lakh of FS Logistics, ₹2.80 crore in ICICI bank accounts of Shirazi and ₹57 lakh in his wife Mehreen Shirazi.

Shirazi had heavily invested in Hustlers Hospitality and Falisha Technoworld LLP narcotics trafficking profits and used the cloud kitchens and restaurants as fronts for drug distribution.

ED investigation revealed that he used Falisha Technoworld LLP to route drug money into Hustlers Hospitality Private Limited for starting cloud kitchens and operating multiple food franchises from a single kitchen to distribute drugs. Falisha Technoworld also routed drug funds to Pincode Communications Private Limited. Both Hustlers and Pincode directors were father-son duo Dinesh and Krunal Dinesh Oza receiving huge cash amounts of drug money for money laundering.