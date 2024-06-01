Mumbai News: ED Files Prosecution Complaint Against Builder Lalit Tekchandani

Enforcement Directorate (ED) | File Image

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint (PC) before the special PMLA court in Mumbai against builder Lalit Tekchandani and 15 other accused under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The PC was filed on May 15, and the court took cognizance of it on May 29.

The ED initiated an investigation on the basis of two FIRs registered by Taloja police station and Chembur police station under various sections of IPC, 1860. It has been alleged in the FIR that M/s Supreme Construction & Developer Pvt Ltd (SCDPL), a company represented by Tekchandani and others, collected huge funds from prospective home buyers in a housing project in Taloja, Navi Mumbai. The home buyers were neither given flats nor the money was returned to them.

The ED investigation revealed that M/s Supreme Construction & Developer Pvt Ltd (SCDPL) collected funds exceeding Rs400 crore from several homebuyers in the Taloja housing project. Delays in the project left these homebuyers in a lurch without either flats or refunds.

Tekchandani was arrested by the ED in March 2024 and is currently under judicial custody.

His interrogation revealed that the funds received from the homebuyers were laundered by the builder for personal gains and the creation of assets in various names, including those of family members.